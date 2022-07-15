Residents planning Statehouse visit July 25
Pro-life politicians and the pro-life establishment have been putting band aids on a wound that has been hemorrhaging for over 49 years. Now that Roe has been overturned, Gov. Holcomb is reconvening the Indiana General Assembly to address abortion.
We know what that means — more band aids. At the expense of over 60 million innocent babies slaughtered in their mother's womb, they have spent the last 49 years protecting mothers from any just punishment. Anyone interested in making your voice heard is welcome to join those of us meeting at the Indiana Statehouse at noon July 25 to call for an immediate end to human abortion with no exceptions, making it criminal to anyone involved with this horrific practice, including the mother.
Reps. Nisly and Jacob have a life bill that would do just that and they have not even been able to get it to committee. I have room for two people. If you are interested, you can contact me at 765-628-7436.
Michael J. Amatuzzo
Kokomo
