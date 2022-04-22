Residents thankful for fire rescue, support
Thank you hardly seems adequate when people you don't know work with great precision and skill to save your life.
Such was the case around 5:30 a.m. March 30 when our cats woke us up due to smoke in the house. While Vicki Draper dialed 911, I grabbed a fire extinguisher I keep by the bed and headed downstairs. I was overwhelmed by the smoke. The stair wall was already hot to touch. I returned to the bedroom.
Vicki heroically stayed on the phone giving details like where our bedroom was located in the house.
I was on the floor with my eyes shut when I heard the front door being breached. At the same time, a second team came in our bedroom and took us down the ladder.
I have no memory of the ladder extraction. Vicki does remember the event.
My time on the ventilator and recovery are going about as well as could be expected thanks to the great team in the Ft. Wayne Lutheran burn unit. I was released April 4 to continue recovery at my mother's home.
Vicki's recovery is more complicated. She didn't regain consciousness for 10 days; 10 very anxious and prayerful days. She is off the ventilator now, but her full recovery is still in the future.
Thanks to the Peru Fire Department, we have a future!
I'd also like to thank Karl Rosenow for setting up the Gofundme site on Facebook and the generous friends and strangers who have contributed to the fund.
Many thanks to the PFD, friends, family and prayer warriors helping us through this difficult time.
Steve Ogden, Peru
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.