Twenty three years ago, then-Indiana Gov. O'Bannon signed a law on posting the 10 Commandments in public schools in Indiana. While that bill was wrong, it is not as bad as a bill pushed in Texas which will require and mandate that school officials in that state post the Commandments in every classroom.
There is also a bill that would have the reciting of prayers over loudspeakers. Strangely, this is being done in the name of "religious liberty" but I am not sure how telling students to have no other gods, honor the Sabbath, not take a god's name in vain or to not have graven images has to do with religious liberty.
Yes, those things are in the 10 Commandments (or the version most people think of as the 10 Commandments since there are other versions) but what business is it for the government to tell you not to believe or worship other gods than the god of the Christian Bible? I have no idea.
Yes, there are moral parts of the Commandments that deal with not committing murder, theft, lying/ perjury but ethics and morality do not in the slightest have to go along with teaching that a god exists.
Children can be taught to respect other people and not to do harm to others, as they do not want to be harmed themselves. Nations like Japan have only a tiny percentage of people who are Christians though they enjoy some of the lowest crime rates in the world.
Morality and respect for others do not require religion and they definitely do not require a demand that children obey the religious beliefs of politicians who pass these type of laws. If a person wants to tell someone to only believe in their god, and not others, fine, but do it without a sign imposed on the walls of classrooms, be it in Texas, Indiana or any other state.
America is not a theocracy, Christian or otherwise, but an enlightenment-based republic that sadly is in danger of losing that status to those who want to impose their religious beliefs on not just other Americans, but the youngest of Americans. Real religious liberty respects the rights of all, religious believers or non-believers.
Jerome McCollom, Kokomo
