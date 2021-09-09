Responsibility must be learned
The new Texas abortion law prohibits a woman getting an elective abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks of development. Imagine that, people have to be told it is wrong to eliminate a new life when it has a heartbeat!
The president has weighed in. He says the Texas law violates a woman's constitutional right to have an elective abortion. A woman has a constitutional right to personal privacy, she does not have a constitutional right to an elective abortion.
With the right to personal privacy comes responsibility. A woman cannot make a decision that intercedes into someone else's right to life and liberty. She must be responsible toward the new life she has conceived, and cannot constitutionally make a decision that would put it in jeopardy. Responsibility must be learned — some learn it earlier, some later, and some not at all.
It is for the latter that laws must be made.
Jeff Hatton,
Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.