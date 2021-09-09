Your opinion

Responsibility must be learned

The new Texas abortion law prohibits a woman getting an elective abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks of development. Imagine that, people have to be told it is wrong to eliminate a new life when it has a heartbeat!

The president has weighed in. He says the Texas law violates a woman's constitutional right to have an elective abortion. A woman has a constitutional right to personal privacy, she does not have a constitutional right to an elective abortion.

With the right to personal privacy comes responsibility. A woman cannot make a decision that intercedes into someone else's right to life and liberty. She must be responsible toward the new life she has conceived, and cannot constitutionally make a decision that would put it in jeopardy. Responsibility must be learned — some learn it earlier, some later, and some not at all.

It is for the latter that laws must be made.

Jeff Hatton,

Greentown

