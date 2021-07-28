Rick Hagenow a good man
In March 2000, Rick Hagenow wrote “a good man” article about my Dad, Delmer Wade, who had passed away. Now, with the passing of another “good man” — Rick Hagenow — I wish to return the kindness.
Rick was like a brother-in-law to me, although legally we would be deemed only friends. He was a wonderful Dad to Patrick Hagenow, and Ara and Zachary Wade. Rick and his wife, Kathy, had that right balance of love, guidance, and yes, with three boys, sometimes discipline.
After he passed, someone sent a Facebook item with a picture of Rick as a young teacher, and with chalk on the blackboard (so years ago, for sure), he wrote in two-foot-high letters: DREAM. That is an inspirational and popular word we hear now, but Rick was ahead of his time. Just like my Mom, Ann Wade, he wanted his students to SOAR! He counseled, encouraged, enabled, inspired all! When all had given up on a student, Rick did not, and was successful in providing the right words that made a light of hope in a student's mind.
Along with DREAM, each student would believe Rick’s sincerity with that big smile and warmth of his soul.
Rick didn’t stop within the school, but reached out to serve on multiple community boards.
My Dad loved sugar creme pie that my Mom made. Rick was the only person to successfully encourage me to actually try it a Christmas ago, and I loved it! Rick and Kathy provided a welcome warmth to their home, delicious food, laughter and, most of all, love. I mean, really, really good food!
When my youngest nephew, Patrick, was born, the concern was what daycare to place him in. One day, Rick walked into my Mom and Dad’s house, and saw a baby bed in a small foyer. He said with the widest grin: “Is that what I think it is?” Rick was a son-in-law to Delmer and Ann Wade in every sense of the word love.
I learned from his sons recently about Rick’s sense of humor, of wrapping chapstick with newspaper every Christmas to put in the Christmas stocking, as well as a tube of toothpaste and toothbrush. What a funny and cool tradition!
Kathy, Ara, Zachary and Patrick have an ABUNDANCE of good memories of Rick, a loving husband and Dad. Blessings to all!
Kokomo has lost another “good man” with the passing of Rick Hagenow.
Maggie Wade,
Kokomo
