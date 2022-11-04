Robin Williams will stand up for us
In my mind, a good elected official is a person who is smart, hard working and cares about the people and community they serve. That has always been my primary criteria in deciding how to cast my ballot. But in recent years, I have come to realize that courage is another critical quality we should demand of our elected leaders.
I am proudly endorsing Robin Williams for State Legislator because she is smart, hard working and caring, and she has the strength and courage to stand up for what she believes and knows is right for her constituents and state.
Robin has a long history of fighting for women’s rights, Civil Rights and veterans. She stands firmly behind our public schools and professional educators. She supports common sense gun laws and is a lifelong proponent for the arts.
It is time we sent someone to the State Legislature who has the courage to stand up and fight for us.
Robin Williams is that person. I encourage you to give her your vote and support.
Steve Daily, Russiaville
