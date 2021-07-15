Roe v. Wade must be reversed
When Justice Harry Blackmun was writing the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on abortion in the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade, he noted "the normal 266-day human gestation period" is so short that a case involving pregnancy could probably not be adjudicated before the pregnancy came to term. He was making the point that the case was still relevant, although the baby had already been born. What is important here is what he said and acknowledged: "the normal 266-day human gestation period."
The Supreme Court has acknowledged that it takes 266 days of development for a human to come to full term. "Human" development. They must also acknowledge that every one of those 266 days of development, from conception to term is necessary, is human, and every one of those days the subject is a human being. On no one of those days is the subject not human. It is not relevant whether or not in the early stages the human is not identifiable as a fully formed human, it hasn't had the time to become identifiable. But it is all in the order of Creation as established by the Creator.
So at any time or during any one of those necessary 266 days the human is aborted, it has been killed, it must be in order to stop it, a growing living being, from continuing to develop and proceed along its "normal" 266-day timetable. This falls under the heading of murder, a thousand a day becomes mass murder, holocaust, on a scale of ghastly proportions that rivals anything seen in human history. Right here "legally" in the United States. This has to stop. The Supreme Court must review and reconsider their decision in Roe v. Wade and reverse it.
Equally disturbing is the moral mindset that seemingly without conscience allows this to be accepted as normal. Where are the spiritual values, the reverence and dedication to God and His order of Creation? What could cause people to be in masses led astray and abandon the order of Creation? Is it not Satanic deception, the work of Satan to deceive people into thinking unholy things? To steer them away from the Creator, to thinking that even the child they carry in their bodies is of no more value than to be eliminated simply because it is not wanted? Where is the love?
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
