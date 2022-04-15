Russians must hold Putin accountable
Will Vladimir Putin be held accountable? He should be. But I don’t think he can be. Not unless it’s done by the Russian people. Putin is merely acting in his role of a nation-state at war ... a hallowed institution.
Is Putin guilty of war crimes? Is he behaving according to the Queensberry rules of civilized war play? Whatever those are.
Is he punching below the belt? Just where on the scale of insanities is that line drawn? And who is to say?
In the previous era, wars were waged for real material gain: land, riches and slaves. Mainly to support expansion and out-of-control population growth. In the modern era, wars are fought over ideas, abstractions and identities. Nothing but air. Communism against capitalism vs. fascism and socialism. Christianity against Islam vs Hinduism vs. Judaism. Whites against red vs. Black vs. yellow.
These modern wars of ideas are far more dangerous and destructive due to their massive organization and industrial powers. The war in Ukraine is being fought in service to the vanity and ego of one little man and his imagined legacy. Nothing but air.
In Daniel Quinn’s "Ishmael" books, a gorilla in a zoo is conducting a Socratic dialogue with a regular visitor. Early on, he poses a question, "What is the one thing human beings seem incapable of learning which all other beings in creation know?"
Answer, "how to live peacefully and sustainably on this earth."
Doug Sutherland
Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.