Sacrifice is relative
People make sacrifices for us every day. Our parents loved us even when we didn’t deserve it. They scrimped and saved and did without so we wouldn’t have to. And then they let us go.
Friends and neighbors may give up their Saturdays to help move furniture, build a deck or put brakes on somebody’s car. A house burns down or somebody gets cancer and total strangers step out of the woodwork to help, in any way they can. Sacrifice is relative. It’s not exclusively defined by somebody who throws themselves on a hand grenade or gets nailed to a cross.
Back when people still went to movie theaters, my then teenage son invited me to a war movie. "Saving Private Ryan" turned out be more than either of us expected. The waves of American soldiers shown advancing courageously up the beaches of Normandy were certainly inspiring. And Capt. Miller played by the never disappointing Tom Hanks, despite suffering from what we now know to be PTSD exhibits an unexpected example of humanity in the midst of war.
But the thing which most resonated with both of us was the question posed by Private Ryan when he visited Capt. Miller’s grave. Ryan asks his wife to confirm that he has led a good life and that he is a "good man," worthy of Miller's and the others' sacrifice.
Every day should be Memorial Day in my book. Every day we should reflect on all the many sacrifices which have been made, by so many on our behalf. We should get on our knees and thank God for such people.
And then conduct ourselves each and every day to honor what they have given us.
God bless you, my friends.
Tom Kelley, Burlington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.