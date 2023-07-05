Your opinion

Sales tax on used items is excessive, wrong

I thank God every day that I get to live in the United States of America. And, being a Christian, Indiana is a good conservative state for me.

I do have a complaint and that is the sales tax on used items. This is excessive taxing and it is wrong. I don't remember being asked if I thought it was okay and I don't think we were asked to vote on the issue.

We need a champion. We need one of our legislators to take up this issue and get it stopped. I might vote for a Democrat if they would do something about this.

Jeffrey Stine, Kokomo

