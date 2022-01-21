Samaritan offers thanks to community
Samaritan Caregivers wishes to thank the volunteers, students and businesses of our community who are sending cards to senior citizens in Howard County. Samaritan Caregivers provides services to help seniors to remain living independently.
Through our Adopt-a-Grandparent program, volunteers are writing monthly cards and birthday cards. Students from public and parochial schools, day care centers, honor societies, student councils and athletic organizations are important contributors to these efforts.
This year, we had an outpouring of holiday cards written by individuals, businesses, service organizations, college students and families. These writers included Bridgeway Church, Delta Kappa Gamma Leading Women Educators, the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo, and Psi Iota Xi. Corporate contributors included All-Pro Plumbing, City of Firsts Community Federal Credit Union, Community Howard, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Heritage Custom Painting, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, Larison Media, Rayls & Shepherd Insurance, Stellantis, and Syndicate Sales.
The generosity of so many people and organizations in our community helps our seniors know that someone cares about them. With the continuing COVID pandemic, many of these seniors have missed family celebrations, making these expressions of love even more important.
If you are interested in joining our Adopt-a-Grandparent program as an individual or with your students or organization, either monthly or for a specific event or season, please contact Samaritan Caregivers at info@samaritancaregivers.org
Thank you for brightening the lives of so many seniors!
Lisa Ellison
Coordinator of Adopt-a-Grandparent Program
Samaritan Caregivers
