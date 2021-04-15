Samuel Seymour witnessed history
Samuel J. Seymour gave an interview in 1954 in which he claimed to be the last surviving person to have witnessed the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln on Good Friday, April 14, 1865.
He was born March 28, 1860, in Easton, Maryland. His father managed the Goldsborough estate in Talbot County and, in April of 1865, they went to Washington, D.C., on business.
Mrs. Goldsborough took young Samuel along for a vacation. He saw men with guns in Washington and it scared him, he didn't know they were getting ready to celebrate the surrender of General Lee. That fateful night they entered Ford's Theatre and took their seats in the balcony directly across from the presidential box.
When President Lincoln came in, Mrs. Goldsborough lifted Samuel up so he could see, and he thought the President was a tall man, and stern looking — mainly because of his whiskers, because he was smiling and waving to the crowd.
He remembered a shot rang out, and he saw Lincoln slumped forward, and a man seemed to tumble over the balcony rail and land on the stage. His youthful thought was that he wanted to go and "help the poor man who fell down." That "poor man" was, of course, John Wilkes Booth making his getaway.
Pandemonium ensued, and somehow they got out of the theater. He had recurring dreams of the event for the rest of his long life. In February 1956, he appeared as a guest on the TV show "I've Got A Secret" with his story. While his secret was guessed by the panel, host Garry Moore awarded him the total prize money due if he had stumped the panel, honored that he was on the show.
Samuel J. Seymour passed two months later on April 12, 1956, at age 96. His death marked the end of an eyewitness to history, the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
