Sanburn has a genuine love for Kokomo
I have known Crystal and her family for many years. We have all seen firsthand how the Sanburn Family has helped make our community a better place.
Often, at the forefront of such positive impact is Crystal. She has served our community in many leadership capacities, including as an elected official on the Kokomo School Board. She has also served the city of Kokomo on the Parks Department Board and the Redevelopment Commission. Her experience is outstanding, but as equally important is the way in which she cares for others and our community that make her the perfect choice for Councilwoman District 6.
You can see Crystal‘s genuine love for Kokomo through her experience and successes. Having people like Crystal serve in elected office will make for more great outcomes for our community. Kokomo is on the move. Crystal's leadership will keep that momentum going. Vote Crystal Sandburn, May 2!
Paul G. Wyman
Former County Commissioner
