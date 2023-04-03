Sanburn has a passion to make Kokomo better
I have never written a letter to endorse a political candidate, but when I learned that Crystal Sanburn was running for Kokomo 6th District Common Council, I felt compelled to let the citizens of Kokomo know what a fair and impartial councilwoman Crystal will be.
I worked with Crystal at the Kokomo Rescue Mission many years ago and have the utmost respect for her and her family. She continuously strives to make those lives she touches so much better. She will work to find the right answers to the hard questions in Kokomo and will think issues through without making irrational decisions.
We need people in government who will meet issues head-on and ask the hard questions and look for the best outcome for the citizens of Kokomo. Crystal does not take on an assignment or task without giving all of herself to it. She has a passion to make Kokomo a better place to live, work, worship and raise a family.
If you live in Kokomo’s 6th district, vote for Crystal Sanburn. You will not be disappointed!
Kevin Cox, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.