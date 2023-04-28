Sanburn has a servant’s heart
The Sanburn family has been an integral part of our community for at least three generations. They have always been counted on to lend their time, talent and treasure to support numerous causes, all for the betterment of Kokomo. Crystal has selflessly followed in that tradition.
Crystal has proved she has a servant’s heart. A long time loyal Republican, she is not seeking office to further her own personal agenda. She is seeking to bring her unique experience, skills and leadership to the Kokomo Council solely to improve the quality of life for everyone in Kokomo. That is why I am pleased to endorse, without reservation, her candidacy for 6th District Council.
I encourage everyone who is eligible to cast their vote for her.
William C. Menges Jr.
Former Howard County Republican Chair
