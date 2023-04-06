Sanburn has character, strength
I have lived in Kokomo's sixth district for 26 years, so I have seen our city council representation change over the course of time. We have been blessed with quality, community-oriented council members who have always placed the needs of their constituents before their own interests.
The late Ralph Baer served the district with a kindness and wisdom that has rarely been matched in Kokomo. Our current council member Tom Miklik has shown that placing people before politics is the best for Kokomo and he has done so with distinction.
So as voters head to the polls this primary it is clear who is the best choice to continue the legacy of Baer and Miklik.
Crystal Sanburn has shown through her service in the community that she has the character, strength, compassion and integrity to best serve Kokomo's sixth district. A former school board member, Sanburn has proven that she will bring a non-partisan view to the city council and work to best serve all of Kokomo's residents.
I strongly encourage Republican voters of the sixth district to cast their vote for Crystal Sanburn.
Steve Geiselman, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.