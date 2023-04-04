Sanburn has the qualifications, experience for council
Crystal Sanburn embodies the qualities needed to serve on the Kokomo Common Council. I have known Crystal for over 20 years, having met her and her family in church and becoming close friends in a small group.
Our families grew up together, and Crystal and her husband Dick have often been sounding boards for my husband Gregg and me as parents, demonstrating the values that we aspire to build as they raised their three boys into successful adults.
Although the Sanburn family is well known in the Kokomo area, Crystal’s specific assets that so strongly qualify her as a member of the Common Council may not be as well known. She has career experience in technology, hospitality and nonprofits. Crystal has served on the Kokomo Center School Board for 12 years, as operations manager for MKE Sports and Entertainment for three years and as public relations coordinator for the Kokomo Rescue Missions for nine years. Since its founding, Crystal has been the executive director of Cross America where she works with all aspects of the ministry to bring awareness of their mission not only to Kokomo but also to the whole United States.
These qualifications certainly make Crystal a great candidate for Common Council, but perhaps it is her character that is her greatest and rarest attribute. When one meets Crystal, it is readily apparent that she displays a host of character traits we all value but find difficult to attain. She is friendly, kind, compassionate, intelligent, humble, even-tempered, respectful and patient.
In every arena of her life, Crystal Sanburn exhibits her Christ-centered spirit. While character is always important, it would be an invaluable asset for a member of the Common Council.
In this context, a broad range of opinions are to be considered. Crystal values the ideas and suggestions of others and has as her goal the overall improvement of the city of Kokomo.
I can think of no one who encompasses all necessary characteristics and qualities for this job better than Crystal Sanburn. It is without reservation that I endorse her as candidate for Kokomo Common Council District 6.
Nicole Lockwood M.D
