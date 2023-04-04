Sanburn is who we need on city council
What Kokomo continues to need in its elected officials are people who truly care about this community and its citizens. Who better to fit that bill than Crystal Sanburn?
Crystal is a caring individual who, many times, puts others’ needs before her own. This has been demonstrated by her actions, not just her words. Leading the effort at Cross America since its inception, Crystal has worked with people of all ages and backgrounds for a common purpose. Isn’t that what we need in a City Council member?
Crystal will bring that caring heart to the Kokomo Common Council, making sure she looks out for the best interests of all the citizens of Kokomo.
I look forward to seeing Crystal on the council and what she can bring to the City of Kokomo and I hope you will as well. Please vote for Crystal Sanburn in the May Primary and again in the fall election. I know I will.
Brad Bagwell, Kokomo
Former Howard County commissioner
Former Howard County Republican Party chairman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.