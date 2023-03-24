Sanburn looks to make Kokomo better
I would like to endorse Crystal Sanburn as she runs as a Republican for District 6 for the city of Kokomo Common Council.
If you know Crystal, I know you already support her because of her love of people and love for Kokomo. Crystal has had many jobs/positions where she served the public out front. If you have met her, you saw her personality was bubbly and friendly.
She would try to assist or solve any problem put before her. I have known Crystal for many years, and I know that her heart is for God. Crystal has a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and her most recent experience of being a Kokomo School Board member/ president for 12 years will help because she has knowledge of finance/ budgets, voting and bonds that will help her transition from one board to another with the skills needed to juggle many duties.
Crystal's goals are to help make Kokomo a better place, and I believe with her experience, integrity and personality, she will work well with the council that exists and the council that may change along the way.
I was a public servant, and I would like to thank her for her support all these years with my vote, not because she's my friend but because she is the right candidate.
Tammy Cody
retired, Kokomo Police Department
Kokomo
