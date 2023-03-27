Sanburn shows great concern for residents
It is an honor to write this letter of support for our dear friend and neighbor, Crystal Sanburn, who is running for 6th District City Council.
I have known Crystal for many years, and she has always shown great concern for the residents in our community and a willingness to listen to other people’s needs.
As president of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, I had the pleasure of witnessing her leadership skills and dedication to her work as she served as the director of public relations for KRM.
She also dedicated herself to 12 years serving on Kokomo School Corporation’s Board of Directors, and was twice its president. Her faith, fairness, trustworthiness and moral upbringing are all values we as fellow citizens and neighbors strive to uphold.
I know her experience along with her sheer willingness to serve our community will make her a great leader.
Please join me in support for Crystal Sanburn for 6th District councilwoman with your vote on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Thank you in advance for her support.
Mike Fox
Kokomo Rescue Mission, board president
Coca Cola Bottlers of Kokomo, plant manager
Kokomo
