Sanburn will bring knowledge, skills to board
We don’t remember the first time we met Crystal Sanburn, but that’s because once you meet Crystal, you feel like you’ve known her all your life!
We have had the pleasure of calling Crystal our friend for many years, along with her husband Dick, their three sons and extended family. We can promise you that Crystal is one of the most caring people we have ever known. Crystal is friendly, empathetic, and meets and greets the public well.
We have observed how Crystal interacts with others at church and at Cross America where she is employed as the executive director. Crystal has shown her leadership skills in her home as a wife and mother, in her church as a friend and mentor, at her job and also as a member of the Kokomo School Board for 12 years.
We totally support Crystal Sanburn for the District 6 City of Kokomo Common Council because we know Crystal will bring her knowledge and communication skills with her for the advancement of the city and county.
Crystal truly has Kokomo’s best interest at heart, having lived here all her life and marrying a Kokomo native, and later raising their three boys in Kokomo. We know Crystal is not afraid of any challenge!
We ask you to seriously get to know Crystal and her values, and cast your vote for Crystal Sanburn for City of Kokomo Common Council District 6.
Phil and Barb Templin
Retired, Kokomo Police Department
Tipton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.