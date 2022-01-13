School boards should remain non-partisan
Indiana House Bill 1042, if enacted, would require school board candidates to declare their political party affiliation.
That is a bad idea. School boards should remain non-partisan. I was an elected school board member for 20 years. It can be challenging enough deciding what's best for public schools and their pupils without the extra layer of partisan loyalty competing for votes against independent judgment of right and proper decisions.
Of all elective offices, that of school board member is closer to the patrons and their interests than any other. That, along with proper reporting, provides more transparency than does partisanship. Political partisanship could tend to provide even less transparency, being potentially subject to the political caucus system with its secrecy.
Defeat HB 1042.
Dan Carter,
Russiaville
