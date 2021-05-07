School nutrition staff thanked
Over a year ago, the COVID pandemic hit and schools in our state had to instantly pivot from in-person to virtual learning. Thousands of children across Indiana were in danger of losing access to the nutrition they rely on from school meals. But Hoosier school nutrition staff immediately stepped up, working day and night to figure out new systems of getting meals to students — through grab-n-go pick-ups, meal drop-offs nd more.
Because of the crisis, even more families in our community are facing financial strain. In 2021, an alarming 1 in 6 kids could face hunger because of the pandemic. Yet throughout, school nutrition staff have been there, working tirelessly through the summer, through weekends, through holidays, to make sure kids in our state get the nutrition they need.
Thank you to all the school nutrition staff across Indiana. You help guarantee kids are healthy and ready to learn, and provide a constant in these challenging times. Your love and dedication for what you do and those you serve are noteworthy and extraordinary. Our gratitude cannot be overstated!
Help No Kid Hungry Indiana celebrate Hoosier Hunger Heroes by sharing the stories that impact your family and community on social media using #ThankAHungerHero and on Facebook (@NoKidHungryIndiana).
Tarrah Westercamp, MS, RD, SNS, Greenwood
