Schools make donation for annual food drive
Officials at the Kokomo Rescue Mission wish to thank the following schools for participating in our School Food Drive: Western Intermediate School, Western Primary School, Western High School, Northwestern Elementary School, Northwestern Middle School, Northwestern High School, Eastern Elementary School, Howard Elementary School, Lafayette Park Elementary School and Maple Crest Middle School. Western Intermediate School received the first place trophy for collecting the most food totaling 8,914 pounds.
The second place trophy went to Northwestern High School for collecting 8,260 pounds and the 3rd Place Trophy went to Eastern Elementary for collecting 5,290 pounds of food. The grand total collected from all ten schools was 34,074 pounds of food!
A simple “thank you” does not fully express the gratitude the Mission has for those who collected and donated the canned food. Everyone who participated in this event is helping to restore hope to those struggling with food insecurity.
This food will be used at the Mission allowing us to continue to serve 8,000-9,000 meals a month to those in our shelters and those in the community. It will also help provide meals for those receiving food for themselves and their families through our Assistance Program.
If you missed the opportunity to give, monetary donations are being accepted to purchase the canned food items needed to help serve the community. Mail donations to: Kokomo Rescue Mission, P.O Box 476, Kokomo, IN 46903-0476 or go to their website at www.kokomorescuemission.org to donate. Donations of canned food items are also accepted at the Rescue Mission’s main office located at 321 W. Mulberry St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In His service,
Van C. Taylor, Executive Director
Kokomo Rescue Mission
