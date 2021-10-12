Sen. Young, conservation policy is bi-partisan effort
The U.S. Congress has a very long history of conservation policymaking that extends much farther back than Sen. Todd Young acknowledges when he says his proposed Conservation and Innovative Climate Partnership Act is “a great place to start” (Kokomo Tribune, Sept. 29, 2021). He asks, “Why are (Hoosier famers) so successful?” and implies that innovative conservation practices are just great ideas that farmers readily adopt.
Sen. Young is missing the extensive contributions of public and private universities, especially the land grant institutions like Purdue that have been delivering research, teaching and extension programs to farmers and rural communities for well over 100 years. The Extension Service is specifically organized to provide the experts Senator Young says farmers need to “bounce ideas off of, or try new techniques.”
Extension has been delivering expertise from university research on conservation practices into the hands of farmers since it was created in 1914. In addition, there are federal agencies, such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service (formally the Soil Conservation Service) organized specifically to assist farmers with conservation programs, especially for soil conservation.
State natural resource and agriculture agencies, and county Soil and Water Conservation districts are also essential partners in these efforts. A significant amount of conservation practices that exist on the land today are the direct result of innovation and cost share from government programs administered by these agencies. Farmers who participate are to be commended because it takes a willing partner to get conservation on the ground.
Even farmers who do not participate in government conservation programs may benefit in several ways including the shared experience of other farmers, publications, farm shows and field days.
I am pleased that Sen. Young is proposing a conservation initiative, especially for the timely issue of agriculture’s response to climate change. I am also pleased that Sen. Young seeks to make his bill work through land grant universities as I am certain that research initiatives on this issue are already underway. New funding for these efforts is always welcome.
I am not pleased that Sen. Young persists in framing this policy-making endeavor in political terms. Conservation issues are not left or right, not up or down, not liberal or conservative. Conservation is how we ensure a sustainable future for agriculture. Sen. Young, please leave the labels at home and work with all of your Senate colleagues to craft legislation with vision for the challenges ahead.
Sarah Brichford, Russiaville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.