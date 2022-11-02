Sheila Louks Pullen effective, impartial
The purpose of this letter is to endorse Sheila Louks Pullen for Center Township assessor. Sheila was a member of the team that was successful in recovering the full amount of tax dollars owed to Howard County as a result of the Chrysler and Delphi bankruptcies.
She has certainly proven to be an effective and impartial officeholder. Please vote for Sheila Louks Pullen on Nov. 8.
Melissa Ellis, Kokomo
