Should women who smoke be prosecuted?
In his recent Howey Report, “The State of Hoosier Children (in the Shadows of Roe)," Brian Howey states that “some 10.9% of expectant Hoosier mothers smoked while pregnant” in 2020. The Indiana Department of Health website states that “9500 babies were born to Hoosiers who smoked during pregnancy in 2020.”
Further, the Indiana Department of Health website notes that smoking while pregnant can “increase the risk” of low birth rate, reduced fetal growth, ectopic pregnancy, placental problems, premature birth and miscarriage. According to the same site, secondhand smoke “can increase the risk” of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
Further, if the Indiana State Legislature passes a fetal personhood law, which states that human life begins at conception, and the human embryo has the same rights as a human child, then pregnant women who smoke would be guilty of child abuse since there is no difference between a human embryo and a human baby.
After abortion is outlawed in Indiana, should we criminally prosecute women who smoke during pregnancy because they are abusing their unborn babies?
Scott Blackwell
Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.