Show some love to our schools
Public Schools Week is Feb. 21-25, and it’s appropriate that it follows Valentine’s Day. Our schools deserve our love.
No matter where you live in Indiana, a public school will take your children. In most places, a bus will pick them up in the morning and bring them back when the school day is over. Does your child have a learning disability? She is welcome. Does he struggle with strong emotions? He is welcome. Is the fifth grade class overflowing? Administrators will make space. Public schools serve every child, no matter ability, immigration status, income level, political ideology, race, gender, or religion. In them, we learn to live with and respect people unlike ourselves. Public schools unite us.
Close to one million Indiana children attend public schools. As the pandemic has shown, they make it possible for our state to function. Like highways, fire departments, and social services, they are essential public infrastructure. And like those entities, they require our attention and material support to work well.
Yet lawmakers have funneled billions away from public schools — institutions subject to democratic oversight, that anchor our communities — to private schools, through vouchers, and to privately managed charter schools, which can be authorized by distant entities, and which can close with little notice. Public schools, by contrast, are accountable to our communities through elected boards. They are required to be transparent about their budgets, expenditures, policies, curriculum, and hiring practices.
Now lawmakers are considering bills that would further damage our public schools. HB 1134 would divert teachers’ time and attention from the classroom, have the effect of limiting frank discussions of racism and history, and set up roadblocks to providing mental health support for students. SB 17 would expose librarians and school districts to criminal prosecution while encouraging censorship. And HB 1072 would force school districts to share referendum funds — additional local property taxes approved by voters — with charter schools, even though part of the reason public schools lack money is that charters continue to be approved and expanded.
Ask your state representative to vote “no” on bills that would do harm (go to indianacoalitionforpubliced.org and click on “Bills We’re Watching”). Come to the Statehouse for the Indiana Coalition for Public Education Day of Action “Public Schools Unite Us” Monday, Feb. 21. And send a note of gratitude to the many people who work in our public schools, educating and caring for our children, Indiana's future.
Jenny Robinson
Bloomington
