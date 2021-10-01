Smiles for Vets 2021 was a success
I would like to personally thank our U.S. veterans and all the volunteers who helped make our 8th annual free dental day a success. On Friday, Sept. 10, my team and several local volunteers and dentists provided dental care to over 50 veterans. It was a rewarding and fun day for everyone. We donated over $16,000 in much-needed dental care to local veterans.
Most of our veterans had not had dental care in many years since the VA provides medical care but no dental treatment. We saw several patients that were in pain and had dental infection with broken and decayed teeth. We provided multiple services including extractions, fillings, cleanings, oral cancer screenings and denture repairs. Some of the veterans have come to our event every year since we started and it is always very nice to see them. All the veterans were very appreciative.
I would like to thank many people for making the day a success. First, my team, My entire office team worked throughout the year on the event and volunteered their day to help. Next, Dr. Clarisa Oliveira and Dr. Lauren Griebenow volunteered their time and expertise to treat our veterans. Project Access came and provided free health screenings. We had several volunteers. Mooney and Five Star dental labs, donated lab work for several veterans. IU dental student Heather Swinson shadowed and learned valuable skills. Kim Ford, RDH, provided her hygiene skills.
In addition, local businesses provided donations of food, and gifts for the veterans. Thank you to Howard Print Shop, Gorman and Bunch Orthodontics, Boss Dog Brand, Hero’s Vodka, Posh Salon, Barlow’s Barber, Mooney Dental Lab, GSK, Tracie-GC America, Mike D.-Patterson Dental, Five Star Dental Lab, Target, Crew Car Wash, Expression’s, Sign Dreamers, Family Therapeutic Massage Center, Kokomo Endo, Rabbkinetico Water Systems, American Party-Time, Coca-Cola, Coffee Junkiez, Harvey Hinkemeyer’s, McAlister’s Deli, Half Moon, IHop, Tastefully Indiana, Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, McDonald’s Alto, Culver’s, Adam’s Auto, Cone Palace, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts, WWKI Community Calendar and DeRozier’s Bakery.
Also, thank you to David and Judy Cotterman and Brad and Janine Bagwell for your continued support.
It was our pleasure to help so many.
Sincerely,
Melissa A Jarrell, DDS
Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo
