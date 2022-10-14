Smoking cessation is beneficial at all ages
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Chances are you or someone you know has been affected by this terrible disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. Women in the U.S. have a 1 in 8, or 13%, risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer over their lifetime. CDC concluded there to be an estimated 43,600 breast cancer deaths in 2022.
Smoking is a risk factor that increases a woman’s chances of developing breast cancer. Women who are current smokers and have been smoking for more than a decade increase their risk of developing breast cancer by 10%, compared to non-smokers.
Data supports these things you can do to help limit your risk factors for developing breast cancer:
· Be physically active
· Maintain a healthy weight
· Avoid alcohol
· Quit smoking (or continue being smoke free)
If you are at an increased risk of breast cancer, early detection is key. It is suggested women aged 40-45 begin annual screening. Howard County has state of the art screening equipment available. Locally, Community Howard Women’s center, Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Center, and Advanced Medical Imaging each offer 3D screening capable of detecting even more abnormalities. If you are uninsured or unsure if your insurance covers breast cancer screening, Daviess Community Hospital Foundation (DCH) offers a grant called the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust grant (IBCAT) to assist with the financial burden of screening. You know your own body, if you notice a change in your breasts, please contact your physician. This disease has developed treatment success rates when detected early.
The benefits of smoking cessation are greater when women stop smoking at younger ages, but smoking cessation is beneficial at all ages. There are free resources to help. Call 1-800-Quit-Now to get started on your tobacco-free journey. It is not easy, but you can do it. For more information on the local coalition, please visit Howard County Tobacco & Vape Free Coalition on Facebook.
Nikki LaTourrette
Public Health Nurse
Howard County Health Department
