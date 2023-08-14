Solar energy will benefit our community
I’m all for adding solar energy to Indiana’s grid.
Howard County is in a great position to benefit from the transition to renewable energy. We have open space and lots of sun. And we have farmers who can use solar revenue to ensure they can keep farming well into the future. This is the way it’s always been: the economy demands it, farmers produce it.
Howard County did the right thing by drawing up rules and regulations that solar developers would need to play by. We know that we’ll need renewable energy to remain competitive as a region. A reliable grid is a factor for the major employers looking at Howard County, who can bring hundreds or even thousands of jobs here.
New solar energy will boost the tax base, create jobs, attract new industry, pump up our local economy and keep our air and water clean. I, for one, am all for farmers’ rights, and I’m excited to see the benefits solar energy will bring to our community.
Jamie Kilcline, Kokomo
