Solar farms are a 'win' for county
Recently, two commentators complained about the amount of farmland taken out of agricultural production by constructing the two large solar farms east of Greentown.
If that is such a big issue with them, then we should expect they will appear at all future county plan commission meetings. They will protest any proposal for building more suburban homes, away from our city and towns, taking more farmland out of production.
After all, all those suburban homes lining the county roads with their "string towns" ruining the countryside for others have collectively taken far more farmland out of production than the proposed solar farms will.
In addition, suburban homes demand far more government services (police, fire and schools) that cost more than what suburban homes pay in property taxes. Solar farms, as industrial uses, will pay more in property taxes, as any incentives expire, which they may receive, and require fewer government services than filling the county with a similar number of acres of suburban homes.
The solar farms are a “win” for Howard County. No matter what the solar farms' neighbors claim.
Glen Boise, Kokomo
