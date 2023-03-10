Somebody has to tell children 'no' occasionally
For Lent this year, it seemed like a good idea if I should try, for once to mind my own business. After all, it’s almost St. Patrick’s Day and the Irish say, among many things; “Don’t kick a bucket that’s not in your way.”
But a recent editorial in the Kokomo Tribune about children opting for sex change operations begs a rebuttal. A bill that recently passed in the Indiana Senate would prevent transgender youth under 18 years of age from getting sex change operations. The Tribune believes the bill “is an embarrassment” and, lacking any logical facts whatsoever quotes “a Twitter user” who refers to the proposed ban as “a hate bill.”
We were all kids once. Most of us would do just about anything during adolescence to shock our parents and test our independence. Sometimes we may have even gotten away with our shenanigans. And since parents can sometimes be manipulated and conned by their kids, it’s a good thing we have laws in Indiana to protect our children and our society (as it were).
For example, you have to be 21 years old to buy a beer, 18 to vote or purchase a gun. A child has to be 16 before he or she can consent to sex or drive a car. And a child cannot be charged for an adult crime.
Children, you may remember, are impulsive, largely irresponsible and emotionally vulnerable. Somebody has to tell them “no” occasionally. At least until they have grown mature enough to make a rational decision and fully consider the consequences of their choices.
Thomas Kelley
Carrollton, Indiana
