Sometimes being right can cost you
Famous quotes: Famed frontiersman Davy Crockett is credited with saying "First be sure you're right, then go ahead."
Sage advice to be sure, but sometimes being right can also cost you, in this world of differing mindsets and opinions. You may find as you go forward that there will be plenty of resistance to your idea of what is right.
As there was for him when he decided in 1836 to go to Texas — and the Alamo.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
