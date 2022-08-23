Sorting out a more balanced homebuying season
As we enter the homestretch of the summer homebuying season, the impact on Indiana real estate has been building as mortgage rates reacted to the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation interest rate hikes.
Statewide home sales for July across dropped seven percent from June and 10% below July 2021. Year-to-date sales are down nearly 4%. After a two-year sprint of record-breaking sales, we’re moving into a more balanced housing market. What does it all mean for Hoosier homebuyers and sellers?
For buyers, sales may be down but conditions are looking up: July’s median home price cooled off through the mid-summer heat to $246,000 after finishing June at $250,000. Compared to month-by-month numbers from 2021, price appreciation has been slowing since March.
There are also more homes available. Even though listings were down in July, more than 65,000 new listings have reached the market through the first seven months of the year, two percent ahead of 2021.
For determined homebuyers, the numbers are moving in the right direction.
On the other side of the closing table, it had become commonplace for sellers (especially in faster-growing areas) to get multiple offers and see negotiations routinely escalate above the listing price. Rapid price increases and intense competition for homes left many buyers frustrated, especially Hoosiers looking for an affordable first home.
The climate is changing, but that doesn’t mean a more balanced market is bad news for sellers.
Even though growth has slowed, median home prices in Indiana have still grown more than 14% through 2022. Compare that return to the S&P 500 with the national economy struggling through two quarters of negative GDP!
Property values are rising despite the economic turmoil, positive for owners building equity and sellers entering the market. A home remains a great investment and valuable commodity, especially considering that more than 55,000 new Hoosiers have moved to Indiana since 2017. Each new household resident adds another reason to be bullish on real estate.
Both buyers and sellers can find opportunities in today’s market: Indiana’s Realtors are committed to helping customers navigate the changing conditions shaping residential real estate. We’re also working closely with state and local officials to address longer-term challenges like declining housing supply — so next August and in years to come, we can report even more Hoosiers finding new homes and planning next chapters for themselves and their families, building wealth and putting down roots in communities across Indiana.
Mark Fisher,
CEO, Indiana Association of Realtors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.