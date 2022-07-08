Thanks for work on ‘Sunday in the Park’
The Kokomo Automotive Museum would like to thank everyone who made the 2022 edition of “Sunday in the Park” a success. Over 300 cars and trucks of all vintages were displayed in Highland Park on Father’s Day for the enthusiastic crowd to enjoy.
Thank you to everyone who brought out their favorite machines to show off. The Kokomo Parks Department made Highland Park welcoming for participants and spectators alike. Vendors provided a welcome respite for the hungry and thirsty.
We want to give a special thanks to our sponsors, whose generosity made the event possible. All Ways Plumbing, Automotive Performance, Button Dodge, Chercan Inc., City Tire, Community First Bank, Cook McDougals, Dan Fawcett Construction, Duane & Deb Johnson, Eriks Chevrolet, Grace’s Tree Service, Handy Hardware, Indiana Heartland FCU, Jamie’s Soda Fountain, Jansen’s Asphalt Service, Jansen’s Tax Service, Kokomo Bobcats, Liberty Financial Group, Marble Steakhouse, McGavic Outdoor Power, Morrow’s Tree Service, Nick’s New and Used Tires, North Central Indiana Outdoor Power, Padfield’s Body Shop, Rice Tree Co. Inc., Rick’s Kustom Autobody, Sherry L. King P.E., Sims Auto, Solidarity Community FCU, Stout & Son Inc., T & M Transmission and Thermodyne Inc.
“Sunday in the Park” has been a Kokomo tradition for over 30 years. As always, we are looking forward to next year.
Jeff Shively, Kokomo
