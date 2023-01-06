State must make the right to live a priority
There has been another legal challenge to Indiana's new law controlling abortion access. This one says certain religions allow an abortion in circumstances where the state does not, and the state's restrictions violate people's right to their religion.
A Marion County judge issued a temporary injunction against the new state law. This should not be allowed to stand. The state provides that religion can be practiced as long as it does not prohibit someone else from accessing all of the rights to which they are entitled. Accessing abortion would take away the right of the one beng aborted from its right to live. The state cannot allow this. The state must make the right to live a priority, and the practice of religion secondary to that right. The state already allows for access to abortion in very limited cases.
Also, the judge stated, "The Supreme Court already recognized the question of when life begins is a religious one that the state may not answer legislatively or as a factual manner."
This judge is wrong. It is a scientifically provable fact that life begins when it is conceived. Humans are multi-celled beings that begin with that very first cell. Within that cell is the DNA that comes from both parents and makes that new person unique to everyone else. As the new person grows, each new cell contains that DNA which defines it and identifies it.
An autopsy done on the remains of every aborted person, no matter how miniscule, will yield that DNA which will tell us who that person was, or was to be. It is a matter of scientific fact that every person exists as soon as they are conceived. So when life begins is both a religious and a factual matter.
Religious in that it follows the order of Creation as set up by God, and factual because of the way God has established it, with multi-cells and DNA that physically make up a person. To abort a new life prematurely is to take a life, and the state is trying to control the lethal process of abortion.
For a judge to not understand this is, well, disappointing.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.