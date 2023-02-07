State tries to control abortion
Another challenge to states trying to regulate abortion has been filed in Missouri. People are saying the law forces someone else’s religion upon them, but this is wrong for several reasons.
Abortion is the wholesale removal of life from existing in its current location in the womb. The state is trying to control the lethal action of abortion. Governments exist to fulfill the provisions of their constitutions, which in turn exist to maintain the rights granted to creation by the creator. The most basic of these is the right to live, a right not narrowly held by a few to be forced upon the rest, but a right to be acknowledged by everyone. All life comes under the conservatorship of all constitutions as soon as it is conceived, the charge being the first basic right for the new life; its right to live and to exist while it is in the womb. A state government bears the responsibility to see that this basic right to the new life is maintained against all challenges to pre-empt it.
Governments also exist to maintain peoples’ rights to their pursuit of religious beliefs. But governments cannot allow certain religious tenets to displace the basic creator-given right of every person to live. Apparently some religions allow for the pursuit of an abortion for reasons beyond which the state is prepared to go. The court must not allow this, but must retain the state’s constitutional requirement to provide the creator’s right to life, and to protect life from the demand for the right to abort it. God gives the right to live, abortion is contrary to God, and the idea there is a right to abort must come from some other source. It should be sufficient to all religions that the state does allow for an abortion in certain specific cases.
The court does not have the authority to grant the request made in the lawsuit. The court must uphold the constitution that empowers it, and rule from its precepts, the first being all of the rights from the creator to which all life is entitled. God is the source of religion, and religion cannot be used to challenge and undermine the pronouncements of God to his creation. Religion cannot be used to legitimize and access abortion, to call abortion a right religion possesses, it will not fly with God.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.