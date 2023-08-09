Striving for a healthier, safer community
My name is Michael Katcher and I am running for Kokomo City Council 3rd district. I want to contribute to Kokomo my experience as a 25-year Kokomo resident and as a professional engineer, retired from Haynes International.
I have noticed controversy in city government where citizen petitioners are not given timely nor adequate voice to their proposals prior to project approval. Greater transparency at council meetings may be fostered by increased presentation time, more representation and more support committees. More time and respect is needed for interested party comment. This would give more attention to community input and review of the viability of future city projects.
Kokomo is a growing and successful business community that shows much modernization that attracts new businesses, shops and employment. It has many beautiful neighborhoods, parks and shopping, yet in some areas the quality of life and appearance could be improved with new sidewalks, street lights, unplugged sewers and re-paved streets. Improved infrastructure improves safety and reduces commute time. Roadway intersections with high traffic and surrounding banks and shops could use traffic signals modified to facilitate elder citizens and bicycle crossings without fear of accident due to thru and turning traffic.
For the many residents who use the Kokomo trolley and the Spirit of Kokomo bus services to attend medical appointments, commute to work and visit banks, parks and shops, improvements in service can add to citizen quality of life. Extended hours, extended days of operation and more routes to the outer reaches of the county can increase usage and better serve the needs of riders. Allowance of more packages per passenger through minimal bus modification would reduce the number of trips to the market per week.
Food insecurity is one of the most pressing problems in the U.S. Kokomo has some areas that need a market and pharmacy. Food insecurity leads to malnutrition, reduced success at school and higher birth mortality. The nearness to fresh produce and fresh meat can improve the health of the community.
Addressing these issues would contribute to a healthier, safer and more prosperous community.
Michael Katcher, Kokomo
