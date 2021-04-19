Strong reasons to continue subscription listed
Adding Bob Hullinger and George Will as contributors is probably a smart move to slow and/or stop the subscription bleeding.
Guys like John Martino, Jon Kelly and Bob Hullinger are, at least in my opinion, strong reasons to continue my subscription. And, the addition of George Will for (gasp, if I should be so bold to suggest) "fair and balanced" to the editorial section.
I also hope you folks will consider reinstating Gary Varvel's sharpshooting cartoons that poke fun at the liberal areas of hypocrisy illustrated by your (less talented) current contributors.
John Williamson, Kokomo
