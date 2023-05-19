Student exchange memory 'priceless'
In the capacity of a student on exchange, I would want to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone who was of assistance and advice to me during my time spent participating in this exchange program in the United States.
The beginning of each day consists of getting on the yellow school bus and traveling to school. Pass through each season, learning something new about the world around me along the way.
The wonderful experiences I've had in terms of both culture and friendship throughout all of my travels have always made for a good story and a pleasant memory.
This adventure is going to make for a great story. I am thankful to the community representative for the care and assistance that they have provided, as well as to my host family and friends.
It would be a priceless memory that is tough to find.
Sincerely, Bew, Chonyada Santhon, Kokomo
