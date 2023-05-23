Student: Threats to schools must end
This year, there have been many threats to schools in the area. These include bomb threats and shooting threats.
I attend Tipton High School, and on April 14, my school was closed because of a bomb threat. Many other schools in the area were also closed because of this threat.
Along with this, Alexandria and/or Elwood schools have been on lockdowns multiple times this year, delaying or preventing us from going to John Hinds Career Center at our usual time.
This is extremely unfair to students who go to Tipton and Hinds because it is preventing our learning. However, some schools around the threats were still in session. This is also problematic because the threats could have been carried out still.
Also, many students would have heard the threats and been scared and unable to concentrate in fear of their safety. This is a huge problem locally and it needs to be stopped immediately.
Savannah Hill, Tipton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.