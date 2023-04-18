Summers has all the qualifications
Kevin Summers is well known for his volunteer service in this community. Without a doubt Kevin is the most qualified candidate for 6th District City Council. Kevin worked under my leadership for eight years when I was Kokomo Street Commissioner.
Kevin is a hard worker and a team player who exemplifies honesty, fairness and most importantly compassion for others. Kevin's years of experience with public service are a great asset to taxpayers and will promote an atmosphere of openness in the area of city government. I urge 6th district voters to elect Kevin Summers and I support him 100%.
Bob Guge, retired Kokomo city street commissioner
