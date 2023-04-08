Summers is a man of his word
Are you Looking for a committed, knowledgeable and experienced City Councilman you can depend on to represent Kokomo?
Kevin Summers has been a childhood friend of ours and I can assure you he is a man of his word. His morals and values are upstanding and respected. He has a caring and giving spirit for his church, family and community.
Kevin takes pride in his hometown and wants to continue looking out for the citizens of Kokomo.
Vote Kevin Summers for District 6 City Council
Matt & Darla Williams
