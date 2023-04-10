Summers is a man of integrity
I'm writing this letter regarding Kevin Summers as a candidate for Kokomo’s District 6 Common Council Member. I've known Kevin for most of his life. I consider him a dear friend and a wonderful asset to our community. First and foremost, I know Kevin as a man of integrity both in life, and business matters. Kevin and his family have had a reputation beyond reproach. Kevin has always been involved in our community and has vast experience in leadership positions. He is a very generous and caring individual. He has been an asset to our community and any endeavor he has been a part of. Kevin loves to help and serve people. He is a very kind, and conscientious person. Kevin is a proven leader that has always put God, family, and community interests first.
Kevin is a man of strong faith and is community and family oriented. He comes from a very loving and good family. He believes in the sanctity of family and relationship building. In today's world we need more people like Kevin in leadership positions for the betterment of our community. I believe Kevin is the kind of man that has and will continue to make a difference in our community. I would highly recommend your vote for Kevin Summers to represent us in District 6 on the Kokomo Common Council. Vote for Kevin Summers!
Chuck McCoskey, Retired Probation Officer, Howard County
