Summers is caring, team player
I have known Kevin Summers for over 30 years as a retired school principal of McKinley Alternative School in Kokomo, Ind. Kevin was our SRO (School Resource Officer) where I had the opportunity to see him in action on a daily basis.
He always saw our students, not as a mere statistic or a source of a paycheck, but instead as individuals who required care and guidance. Kevin always took the time to learn about each individual student and their unique problems, seeking to assist them in whatever capacity he could.
Kevin is a team player and a caring, conscientious and faithful servant. He is gentle, but firm and fair.
Please strengthen our community by casting your vote to add Kevin Summers to Kokomo’s District 6 Common Council.
Duane Keisling, Kokomo
