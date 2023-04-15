Support Davis for Common Council
In my current role as Howard County Sheriff, I have had the pleasure of working with Greg Davis for over 25 years. Greg has been a friend of mine for many years, is a family man and a man of faith.
As the incumbent council member in District 5 and a retired Kokomo Police Officer, Greg has the experience to be a great asset to the Kokomo Common Council. Greg is knowledgeable about public service and is fiscally responsible with public funds. He takes his job seriously and will protect the rights of city employees and citizens of Kokomo.
I support Greg Davis for Kokomo Common Council District 5.
Sheriff Jerry Asher, Kokomo
