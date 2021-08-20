Support the COVID-19 vaccination resolution
I am writing to support the county and city officials who have signed a resolution asking all eligible residents in Howard County to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
I was discouraged to read that only 43% of eligible residents in Howard County have so far been vaccinated. The resolution sets a goal of 80% in order to protect our community. While I do not support government-mandated vaccination against COVID-19, I am puzzled why so many in our community have chosen not to be vaccinated.
I believe data has shown that the elderly and individuals who have co-morbidity conditions could lose their life if unvaccinated. Other adults should be vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them. I was impressed with the commercial on cable TV where Howard County leaders recommend COVID-19 vaccination. The commercial included Commissioner Paul Wyman, Mayor Tyler Moore, a family doctor, minister, coaches, athletes and college students.
I have lived in Kokomo/Howard County for 52 years with my family and I care about the many friends and contacts I have made. I retired from Purdue University after 43 years as a faculty member and administrator.
Over the years on the IUK campus with the Purdue programs, I came in contact with a few thousand students and a few hundred university colleagues. As a college administrator, I spent a great deal of time off campus and made friends with community leaders in business, industry, public schools, clubs, not-for-profit agencies and government. Over the 52 years, I have also made friends through our church. To all those friends and contacts, PLEASE GET VACCINATED.
My wife and I got fully vaccinated as soon as we could in February of this year. Our children and grandchildren have been vaccinated. As we have learned, being vaccinated doesn’t guarantee that we won’t get COVID, but in the vast majority of cases, vaccinated individuals will not require hospitalization. Please get vaccinated and help our community reach the 80% goal.
— Michael T. O’Hair, Ed.D, retired Purdue University faculty member and administrator
