Tax change puts online sellers at risk
Back-to-school season is here, and the shopping lists are growing. With the economy weighing on the minds of many, it’s no surprise that Hoosiers are looking to rake in some additional income by selling used goods through online marketplaces. While this should be a simple task, the IRS has made it a nightmare for casual online sellers who may now be at risk of receiving a 1099-K form. That is, unless Congress finally acts.
Two years ago, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) to spur economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the legislation, lawmakers inserted a provision affecting the reporting threshold for goods and services sold online. As it stood at the time, individuals selling pre-owned or used goods online needed to trigger two requirements to receive an IRS 1099-K Form — $20,000 in sales and 200 transactions. So, selling your baseball card collection, old children’s clothes, or other unwanted items on occasion was unlikely to meet either of those requirements.
The provision in ARPA eliminated the transaction threshold altogether and slashed the reporting threshold down to $600–resulting in serious repercussions for millions of Americans who casually use online platforms or take the plunge with a startup either by selling items or offering services. Without timely action by Congress to find a middle-ground on a threshold that does not disproportionately harm casual sellers and micro-businesses, next year’s tax season will be an administrative nightmare.
Engaging in recommerce should be an uncomplicated and stress-free way to relieve some of the economic strain many Hoosiers are facing. In a survey of casual online sellers conducted by the Coalition for 1099-K Fairness, a group of online marketplaces, entrepreneurs, and consumer advocates, 69% said they were likely to stop selling online or sell less online because of the new requirements.
Beyond the economic benefits, online marketplaces allow Indiana residents to recycle and reuse clothing and electronics that might otherwise end up in a landfill. Sadly, 54% of the respondents in the Coalition’s survey indicated that the new requirement would make them dispose of their used items rather than sell them online.
Recognizing the need for meaningful reform, Congressional leaders have taken steps to provide relief for the casual seller, and several new pieces of legislation — with bipartisan support — have been introduced. The bills aim to level set pandemic-era tax legislation by establishing a new reporting threshold for online sellers’ transactions. The change would allow Americans to continue to sell goods and provide services online without the concern of unnecessary, complex and confusing tax filing forms.
The latest efforts by lawmakers signal a step in the right direction but Congress needs to finish the job and protect Americans by raising the 1099-K reporting threshold before the end of 2023.
Members of the Coalition for 1099-K Fairness
