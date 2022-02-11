Tax cut for tobacco companies would be a mistake
We were upset to learn that Indiana lawmakers are considering cutting taxes on tobacco products this session. Provisions inserted in a bill that recently passed the state senate would cut taxes on products such as e-cigarettes, cigars and some forms of smokeless tobacco.
In a state that experiences more than 11,000 tobacco-related deaths each year, this is truly a head-scratching decision. Health advocates have been pushing lawmakers to raise tobacco taxes for many years and, instead, our elected officials are contemplating making these deadly products even cheaper.
Cheaper tobacco products will result in more tobacco-addicted kids, higher health care costs for all of us and, ultimately, more preventable deaths.
Passing this tax cut for tobacco companies would be a big mistake that keeps Indiana among the unhealthiest states in the country. I hope our State Representatives, Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter, will vote no and will oppose this. — Howard County Tobacco Free @BreatheEasyHoCo
Jennifer Ogle
Howard County Tobacco Free
Kokomo YMCA/Indiana State Department Health
